A coroner’s inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Jumoke Oyeleke has indicted the police.
The coroner, Mukaila Fadeyi, on Monday at the Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, said the police caused her death.
Ms Oyeleke, 25, was shot dead on 3 July, when the police attempted to disperse the peaceful Yoruba Nation rally at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota by firing guns and tear gas canisters into the air.
“The only logical conclusion is that the deceased died from a weapon by the Nigerian police,” the coroner said.
“The deceased deserve our sympathy.”
Details later…
