The Zamfara State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), gubernatorial candidate, Dauda Dare, has criticised the decision of the state government to close down the federal government and privately-owned broadcast stations for airing a political rally held at his house.

The Dauda Dare Media Office in a statement said the decision was an attempt to muzzle press freedom.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the stations including NTA, Pride FM, Gamji TV and Al’umma TV were closed for disobeying an executive order not to air political activities in the state.

Mr Dare called the decision “draconian” and a desperate way to frustrate the opposition.

“This is a draconian style applied to gag press freedom simply for covering opposition parties’ political activities in compliance with the NBC Act and Electoral act as amended 2022.

“The NBC Act and Electoral act as amended 2022 has obliged all broadcast stations to give equal access to political parties in the build-up to the 2023 general election. This singular action of Governor Matawalle has exposed the type of liability Zamfara State is saddled with as Governor, a Governor who is ignorant of the laws of our land is a further confirmation to all and sundry that indeed Zamfara State is on autopilot,” the statement noted.

Mr Dare applauded the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for declaring that the decision was illegal.

“NBC has further warned the state government of the gravity of the illegality and requested it to expeditiously reverse the directive and apologize to the people of the state.

“Zamfara State APC and Governor Matawalle should understand that broadcast stations are regulated by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) while campaign and election activities are regulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which has given the approval on October 12th for governorship campaigns to commence.

“For us in the PDP, it is not surprising that Gov. Bello Matawalle is not aware of the limits of his powers and doesn’t understand the function of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). A Governor who parades falsified academic records as a constitutional requirement for public office couldn’t have behaved otherwise.”

The state government said it decided it close down the broadcast stations for disobeying its Executive Order not to air political activities due to incessant terrorist activities in the state.

The executive order seen by PREMIUM TIMES banned all political gatherings and shut down some major roads and towns as well as weekly markets, to fight terrorism in the state.