The Director of Media and Publicity of the presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the comment by the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, about how the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, turned the fortunes of the state from a rotten state to a bad one was a slip of the tongue.

Mr Tinubu, the presidential candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, gave a speech on his plans for Nigeria at the Kaduna Economic and Investment summit on Saturday.

Mr Tinubu who said he was confident he was going to win the election next year, asked Mr El-rufai to abandon any plans to retire from public service after his tenure as governor.

During the speech, he then curiously said Mr El-rufai could turn a rotten situation into a bad one.

“I am openly begging Nasir El-Rufai not to run away for additional degree and excuse. He is going to Cairo—PhD and everything. There are a lot of educated relics. We are not going to let you run away, your vision, creativity and resilience in turning a rotten situation into a bad one are necessary at this critical time. That is why we are here today,” he said.

The comment drew criticism and jeers aimed at Mr Tinubu from supporters of rival political parties

However, Mr Onanuga, in a statement, said the statement was a slip of the tongue and should not have been given much attention if not for the political season and the work of mischief makers.

“Earlier today (Saturday) at the Kaduna State Investment Summit, All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while commending, Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his transformational leadership in the state had a slip of the tongue that is common to every human being and even great leaders.

“The APC leader inadvertently said Governor El-Rufai “turned a rotten situation” he met on the ground in Kaduna into “a bad one” whereas he meant to say “to a great one.”

“It was a mere slip, that is not unusual in life, even among leaders of nations.

“We recognise we are in a political season where everything is latched on for deliberate distortion and twisted mischief.

“While mischief makers went so low, we noted that the audience at KadInvest 7.0 followed Asiwaju Tinubu with rapt attention and knew he only had a slip.

“We can only tell mischief makers to look for better and productive things to do with their time,” Mr Onanuga said.