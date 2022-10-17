Following the suspension of the eight months’ strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigerian universities have begun announcing dates of resumption for staff and students.

The universities have remained closed since the academic staff embarked on an industrial action to demand better pay and funding for the system on 14 February.

The union suspended the strike on Friday, in obedience to the order of the industrial court, it said.

While some universities have released circulars informing staff and students to resume by Monday 17th October, others are yet to announce resumption.

Resumption

For instance, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) directed staff and students to resume immediately on Friday, 14th October. A circular by the school’s registrar, Adesanya M.B, also stated that the matriculation ceremony for new students has been scheduled to hold on Thursday, 20th October.

However, other universities like the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; University of Port Harcourt and Federal University, Lafia have announced Monday 17th October for the resumption of academic activities, according to their respective circulars.

Others to decide

Meanwhile, the management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) will meet on Monday to decide on resumption, the school’s spokesperson, Lamara Garba, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

At Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDU), Sokoto, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that academic staff have already resumed work since Friday. ASUU Chairperson, UDUS Chapter, said the resumption date for students would be announced after the meeting of the University Senate on Monday.

The University Senate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife would also be meeting on Tuesday to decide on the date of resumption, the spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Kano University of Science And Technology Wudil (KUST) will also announce a resumption date for students after the meeting of the University senate, an official of the university said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe