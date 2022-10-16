The newly sworn-in governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has ordered the freezing of all accounts of the state government “with immediate effect.”
Mr Oyebanji issued the directive through a press statement by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday.
“All accounting officers and financial institutions are urged to comply with this directive,” the statement added.
Details later…
