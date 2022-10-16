The Zamfara state government says it ordered the closure of some broadcast stations in the state on the strength of an executive order barring broadcast stations from airing political activities in the state.

The order, Executive Order No. 10, 2022, signed by the state governor, Bello Matawalle, came into operation on 13 October

The state has been witnessing increasing attacks by terrorists commonly called bandits in the local media. These attacks have resulted in the killing of hundreds of residents and the displacement of thousands.

Federal, state and local highways have been overtaken by terrorists, attacking killing and abducting motorists.

It stated that the measures were taken to allow security agencies to operate fully in the areas.

The order banned all political gatherings until the security situation improves. “Political meetings and gatherings at individual residences are also banned with immediate effect.

“Closure of Lambar Colony to Lambar Boko Road, Bakura to Lambar Damri Road, Mayanchi- Daki Takwas to Gummi Road, Daki Takwas to Zuru Road, Kucheri- Bawaganga – Wanke Road, Magami to Dangulbi Road, Gusau to Magami Road until security improved.”

The executive order also announced the shutdown of three local government areas and nine communities considered to be the most vulnerable.

“Total shutdown areas are Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi as well as the following towns and villages Yarkofoji, Birnin Tudu, Rini, Gora Namaye, Janbako, Faru, Kaya, Boko and Mada. All movements are henceforth restricted in the afore-mentioned local governments and towns,”

Three major markets were also shut down. The affected weekly markets include Dan Jibga market, Bagega market and Munching Kalgo market.

While announcing that security agencies have been directed to arrest anyone found disobeying the order, mobile courts were also established to “deal with violators of the order.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the order was released in a statement on Friday by the state Information commissioner, Ibrahim Dosara.

On Saturday, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) organised a rally to receive supporters who defected from the APC and had the programme aired live by some broadcast stations.

Broadcast stations are regulated by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) while campaign and election activities are regulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which has since given the green light for campaigns to begin.

Broadcast stations including the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Gusau, Federal Radio Corporation Pride FM Gusau, Al’umma TV, Gamji FM and Gamji TV were shut down.