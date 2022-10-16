The Federal High Court in Kano Friday adjourned a case filed by Mohammed Abacha, challenging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for recognising Sadiq Wali as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

The trial judge, Muhammad Liman, adjourned the case to 20 October for the hearing of the substantive suit.

The crisis in the Kano chapter of the PDP worsened after the INEC published the name of Mr Wali – the son of Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, as its governorship candidate.

Mr Abacha is the son of the late military head of state, Sani Abacha. PREMIUM TIMES investigations have shown that he helped his father launder billions of dollars from the Nigerian treasury some of which have been reclaimed by the Nigerian government.

The younger Abacha claims to be the authentic governorship candidate of the party. He was elected the governorship candidate by a faction of the PDP in the state while Mr Wali emerged as the candidate of another faction of the party.

However, the party’s national leaders recognised the faction which elected Mr Wali.

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC), which had initially supervised and certified the primary by the pro-Abacha faction, made a U-turn and recognised Mr Wali as the authentic candidate of the party.

Mr Abacha was subsequently replaced with Mr Wali.

Abacha goes to court

Mr Abacha approached the court, asking that the court declares him the winner of the primary election lawfully conducted by the PDP and certified by INEC in Kano.

He said that based on the Electoral Act 2022, he had scored the highest number of total votes in the election held on 25th May.

At the court session on Friday for the hearing of the substantive suit, counsel to Mr Abacha, Reuben Atabor, told the court that he has filed some processes on behalf of his client, to regularise his position.

However, In his response, counsel to Mr Wali, Suleiman Alkali, told Solace Base newspaper that they urged the court to adjourn the case to enable them to respond appropriately.

Subsequently, the judge fixed 20 October for the hearing of the substantive suit.