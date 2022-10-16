Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has pledged to postpone his 2023 retirement plan after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu asked him to make a public pledge.

Mr Tinubu, after his speech at the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit on Saturday, said he will not leave the stage until he gets a commitment from the Kaduna State governor on staying in public service beyond 2023.

Mr El-Rufai, who will be rounding off his constitutional-allowed second term as governor in 2023, had said he would retire after his tenure as governor.

The former FCT minister had in May, during an interview on Channels TV, said he was physically tired of carrying on after his tenure as governor.

“I am tired. I’m not tired of serving the nation. I’m just physically tired because I do take my work seriously and in the last seven to eight years, I have worked flat out.

“I am not young anymore. I will be 63 next year so I prefer to look at other options to contribute to the development of my country.”

In his speech, Mr Tinubu said his host should not run to Egypt or any other country for PhD. He stated that the country needs him here.

“I am openly begging Nasir El-Rufai not to run away for additional degree and excuse. He is going to Cairo—PhD and everything. There are a lot of educated relics. We are not going to let you run away,” he said.

After his speech, Mr Tinubu reiterated that Mr El-Rufai must give him a pledge to continue to serve.

“I want you to make a promise, we will not let you run away from this country. I am not leaving this stage,” he said.

At that point, Mr El-Rufai climbed the stage and promised to carry on.