The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ((APC), Bola Tinubu, has said he would build on the legacy of the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, if elected in 2023.

Mr Tinubu stated this while speaking at the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit on Saturday.

Mr Buhari is also a member of the APC.

He assured the audience that he was going to win the presidential election.

He said his government will prioritise improving the ease of business policy of the current administration and invest in infrastructure.

Mr Tinubu stressed that private sector investment is key to building a functioning economy. He stated that the needed incentive will be provided for the business community.

“President Buhari’s administration brought in a number of measures targeted at promoting private enterprises, including the repeal and re-enactment of the CAMA 2020, the passage of the Finance Act of 2021, as well as the implementation of over 100 initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in one day.

“I stand before you—you cannot harvest corn the day the maize is planted. We are on the right path, and we will build a nation,” he said.

He also promised to embark on judicial reforms that will guarantee rule of law in the country adding that his government will ensure that the technology is embedded in the running of the government to ensure efficiency.

“We will champion an efficient government that will eliminate revenue leakages across all federal government and leveraging technology which will be increasingly embedded in government operations,” he said

On security, Mr Tinubu said no single inch of the territory would be lost to bandits and armed robbers.

“I assure you, no inches of this country will be conceded to banditry and armed robbery. We will fight it together. We will be committed to introducing cross-sector initiatives. Another confidence note, under my leadership, the government will place great emphasis on the use of counterinsurgency doctrine and strategy by our military.

“We will continue to train and re-equip our gallant military. And security personnel will have the resources, gears and all technology necessary to eliminate crime. It might not be to zero, but your life will be secure,” he said.

The 2023 presidential race is shaping to be a four-horse race between Mr Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).