The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has said it will not conduct a fresh primary election, against the verdict of the court in the state.

It will be recalled that on 27th September, a Federal High court in Abeokuta, had nullified all primary elections conducted by the party in the state over the authenticity of the delegates’ lists used to conduct the primaries.

The court also ordered that the party should conduct a fresh and “all-encompassing primary” within 14 days, the ultimatum which already elapsed three days ago.

This judgement, however, forced the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to expunge the name of the party candidate, Ladi Adebutu, and his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade.

But in a statement by the chairman of the party in the state, Sikirulai Ogundele, the National Working Committee of the party said it would not conduct fresh primaries in the state.

Mr Ogundele said the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the state capital, which nullified the primaries of the party had been appealed by PDP NWC.

“I wish to state clearly that I have the mandate of our National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, that sanctions await any form of disobedience.

“Therefore, we urge all party faithful to remain calm and focused as we await the appeal court verdict.”

The party further distanced itself from any form of call for,” any purported primary election for aspirants of the party.”