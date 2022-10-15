Worshippers were apprehensive Friday over the fate of the day’s Jumat service at the Central Mosque in Ikare, in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, following tensions arising from the alleged sacking of the Chief Imam of the town, Abubakar Muhammed.

It was gathered that the mosque was locked in the early hours of Friday as Muslims prepared for the Jumat service.

Armed police officers and soldiers were also seen manning the entry points of the mosque to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Reports of the sack of Mr Muhammed had generated tension in the community. The league of Imams and Alfas in the state had, however, rejected the removal of the cleric.

However, under adequate security, the Jumat service held with the embattled cleric leading the prayers.

The sacking of the grand cleric of the town was orchestrated by the Ikare Muslim Council, which had claimed that Mr Muhammed’s sack arose from the council’s decision on 9th October.

The sack letter was signed by the Council’s chairperson, Adewale Abayomi, and the Secretary, R. Aiyegbusi.

In the letter dated 10th October and addressed to the Chief Imam, the council said it had agreed on the termination of the cleric’s appointment.

It also claimed that the sack had the approval of the town’s monarch, the Okukare of Ikare, Saliu Akadiri Momoh IV.

The letter was also sent to all the heads of security agents in the state and the town.

Ondo League of Imams reacts

The League of Imams swiftly rejected the removal of the cleric, warning of its consequences and urging for patience.

In a statement on Thursday, the league’s General Secretary, Abdurasheed Akerele, said the decision of the state government on pending issues within Ikare Muslim Community had been handled and settled.

“The problem which has been resolved by the Government should not be allowed to rear its ugly head again,” the statement said.

“The league of Imams and Alfas, Ondo State is not in support of the removal or sacking of the Chief Imam of Ikare Akoko which is being rumored about in the state.

“The league of Imams and Alfas Ondo stand firmly with the government verdict which its white paper was already out to the concerned groups.

“In the light of the above therefore, every individuals or groups should allow peace to reign in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State.”

‘Bad omen’

The Ondo Council for Islamic Affairs said the information coming out of Ilare on the removal of the Chief Imam was unpleasant.

“The Council viewed this latest development as a very bad omen that could endanger the peaceful religious atmosphere in Ondo State,” the statement signed by Chairman, Akinpelumi Abibullahi, and General Secretary, Atere Nasirullahi, said.

“In order to forestall the breakdown of law and order in Ikare-Akoko and its environs, the Ondo State Government should call the Ikare Muslim Council to order, while the Ondo State League of Imams and Alfas under the leadership of Alhaji Ahmad Aladesawe should wade into the matter urgently.

“The Council appreciate the steps taken so far by the Ondo State Government led by Mr. Governor – Arakunrin Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN to cub the imbroglio that had been on for sometime now in Ikare-Akoko. As a way to find a lasting peace to the crisis.

“The Council stand by the Ondo State Government white paper on the crisis and we implored the Ikare Muslim Council/Town to do the same so that peace and harmony could return to Ikare-Akoko in particular and Ondo State as a whole.”

Police react

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the deployment of security operatives to the mosque was not unusual, as they were usually deployed every Friday and Sunday at worship centres for protection.

“The deployment is not unusual, and it is not because of any tension, we have always been doing that on Fridays at mosques and on Sundays at churches,” she said.

On the crisis in the Muslim community in Ikare, she said no official report had been made, so the police is not aware of any impending crisis.

While presiding over the Jumat service on Friday afternoon, the Chief Imam appealed to all and sundry in Ikare to give peace a chance so the town can regain its lost glory, noting that without peaceful coexistence, development could not take place.

The Islamic cleric also advised all religious leaders and youths in Ikare to embark on fervent prayers for the peace and tranquility of the town, Ondo State and Nigeria in general.