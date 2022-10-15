A former Army spokesperson, John Enenche, has reacted to outrage from Nigerian youth over his inclusion in the 2023 campaign council of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Mr Enenche, retired major general, in a statement on Friday, said the country’s youth are right to criticise his past comment on Lekki Tollgate shootings but urged them not to waver in their support for the candidate.

The youth, on Wednesday, singled out Mr Enenche from the list of the 1,234-member appointed to be removed from Mr Obi’s campaign following his denial of the killings of protesters by personnel of the army in October 2020.

He said in an interview at the time that the video evidence of the killings reported across different platforms were photoshopped.

Following the controversy trailing his inclusion in the LP campaign team, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the resolution of the party to drop the ex-army spokesperson and update the list.

“Dear countrymen and women, following my appointment on the campaign council of the Labour Party, there were reactions on the social media about my pronouncement concerning a video shot at the scene of the ENDSARS incident at Lekki toll gate on 20 October 2020.

“Everyone that commented in any way was right based on the information at their disposal and individual analysis. Personally and professionally, I worked with the overriding interest of Nigerians at heart based on the oath of allegiance I swore on commission into military service which is sacrosanct.

“I sincerely shared in the pains of that breaking news through the social media as it were. On this note, I want to assure all that more effort will be put in, so that all assertions can be cleared convincingly from appropriate sources,” Mr Enenche.

Mr Obi, earlier in a Twitter post, also admitted to the error of inclusion of the ex-Army officer’s name among other persons. He vowed to do the needful and urged his supporters to exercise patience.

“I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed. In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience,” the presidential candidate said in a Twitter post.

However, Mr Enenche, in his statement, did not indicate whether he has resigned from his membership in the campaign team or not.

He, however, reiterated his support for Mr Obi and enjoined Nigerians to do the same in the best interest of the country as it braces for the 2023 polls.

“I believe that all Obidient Nigerians among others that believe and are working towards a new Nigeria and taking our country back have the same conviction like me.

“In this regard, I appeal to all in this endeavour to allow us to maintain focus to achieve this all important mission,” he said.