The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF), a national alliance of media and civil society organisations, on Friday, condemned the arrest and detention of Sobi FM reporter, Dare Akogun, and his brother, Abdulrasheed Akogun, on 13 October in Kwara State.

According to a report, the detention came after a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, by Rafiu Ajakaye, who is the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. He claimed that he has been defamed by a WhatsApp post written by the journalist accusing him of misappropriation of public funds. Consequent upon the refusal of the journalist to tender a written apology to the CPS, he and his brother were arrested and detained without due process.

It is worthy of note that the conflict between press freedom in law and practice remains evident in Nigeria, where journalists are tagged as ‘extremists,’ criminalized and detained, using legal systems to stifle them whenever they pry into the prevailing bad governance.

No other industry has been confronted with such a degree of official antagonism, and the effect is felt not only by journalists but also by their audiences; the public that deserves the right to know and to access information.

CWPPF condemned the detention of Dare Akogun and his brother and demands their immediate release.

We shall continue to take the necessary measures to prevent violence against journalists and media workers and we will also fiercely demand accountability and bring perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers to justice.

CWPPF Secretariat

The Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) is a group of media and civil society organisations committed to upholding democracy and good governance by protecting the ethos of whistleblowing, freedom of expression and press freedom.

