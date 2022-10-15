Former President Goodluck Jonathan has hinted his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr Jonathan who has been absent from the activities of the party, was seen in a video on social media, endorsing Mr Okowa.

In the 48 seconds video, the former president stood between Mr Okowa and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed. Mr Jonathan was seen shaking hands with Mr Okowa as he said “our incoming vice president.”

The duo, alongside other PDP supporters, visited the former president in Abuja.

He was also seen praying for strength to everyone who is “going to represent us” next year. He said he is willing and ready to support and work for the success of the PDP in the 2023 election.

Mr Jonathan’s support and endorsement of the Atiku/Okowa candidacy, puts to rest speculations that he planned to leave the PDP. These speculations had arisen when Mr Jonathan shunned the presidential primary in May and stayed away from other important party activities.

Mr Jonathan is also believed to have schemed to be the presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC. A group brought the APC presidential nomination form for Mr Jonathan but he did not submit it.

His support for the PDP also comes hours after another former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was seen seemingly endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a separate video, Mr Obasanjo was seen taking Mr Obi by the hand to his (Obasanjo) seat, after which he said “my job here is done.”

The former president had, however, called on Nigerians to vote in a candidate from the South-east.

Mr Obi hails from Anambra State in the South-east and was governor of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He defected to the PDP after his tenure and subsequently the Labour Party earlier this year.