The police in Kwara State have detained two journalists on the instruction of Rafiu Ajakaiye, the chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The journalists, Abdulrasheed Akogun and Dare Akogun, who are siblings, were accused of defaming the CPS through a WhatsApp platform.

The journalists who are both staffers of Sobi FM in Ilorin, the state capital, were detained on Thursday after they honoured an invitation by the police.

In the letter of invitation sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, the duo were accused of inciting disturbance, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation.

The letter signed by Steve Yabanet, a deputy police commissioner in charge of criminal investigation, said the police requested their organisation to release them for questioning.

“This office is investigating cases of inciting disturbance, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation alleged against one of your staff Dare Akogun.

“You are kindly requested to release him to have an audience with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Ilorin, Kwara State through the OC Legal of the Command on Thursday 13/10/2022 by 11: 00 hours.

“It is just a fact-finding invitation and your cooperation in this regard will be highly appreciated,” the letter partly read.

But narrating his ordeal to PREMIUM TIMES, their father, Kunle Akogun, who is a staffer of the University of Ilorin, said his sons never returned home after the invitation.

“The two boys were invited by the police this afternoon to write statements. As we chat, my boys will sleep in police cell, having been detained after writing their statements.

He said the police have refused to release his sons despite many interventions.

My grievance

Narrating his part, Mr Ajakaiye, in a statement on 6 October, said the journalists falsely accused him of using state resources to the tune of N15 million to finance an election of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kwara State.

He said the allegations amounted to injurious falsehood and criminal defamation of his character, as the claims were false.

He said the allegations were another way of inciting the public against Mr AbdulRazaq and other members of his government.

“These claims on the popular WhatsApp platform are, on all fronts, malicious and mere concocted lies. These claims have given rise to injurious insinuations and snide remarks against my person. I seek legitimate protection of the law to save my name as a human being, family man, citizen, and public officer, “ the CPS said.

New twist

In a new twist on Friday, the father of the journalists informed this newspaper via telephone that the duo had been remanded in prison.

He said the warrant was given by an unknown person when the magistrate was said to be absent.

“They said they should go and remand them now.

“They took them to court, but there was no magistrate and they just brought a warrant of detention,” Mr Akogun said.