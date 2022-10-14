Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has announced a new date for its post-UTME screening for admission seekers.

The new date is 1 November 2022, the university said on Friday.

Previously, the university had scheduled the exercise to hold between 17 October and 23 October 2022.

The postponement, according to the institution’s post-UTME Screening Planning Committee, was to allow more candidates to complete registration.

“This is to inform the general public and most especially our prospective students who chose Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife as their University of first choice in the 2022 UTME Exercise, and have registered for the 2022 Post-UTME screening exercise that the exercise has been postponed till 1st November, 2022.

“This is to permit some candidates who are having issues with registration to complete their registration.

“Please Check https://admissions.oauife.edu.ng for further information and our prospective students should also check their dashboard on the admissions portal,” the university said.

In a further statement to PREMIUM TIMES, the school’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said the end date for the exercise starting 1 November will be communicated to the candidates.

It’s starting 1st November, the end date will be communicated to the candidates.

Abiodun Olarewaju, OAU Spokesperson just confirmed.