The All Progressives Congress (APC) has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Machina as the candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

APC, in a letter signed by its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, dated 12 October, asked the electoral commission to recognise Mr Machina as directed by Federal High Court, Damaturu.

“We write to notify the Commission of the attached judgment dated 28th September 2022 and Order dated 5th October 2022 from the Federal High Court, Damaturu Judicial Division, directing the Commission to accept and recognize BASHIR SHERIFF as the Party’s candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, Yobe State and to publish same accordingly.

“Above is for your information and necessary action, please,” the statement reads.

The Federal High Court had rejected the nomination of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the candidate of the APC, and ruled that Mr Machina is the authentic candidate of the party having won the legally recognised primary supervised by the electoral body.

Background

Mr Lawan lost the 8 June APC presidential primaries. However, the ruling party had submitted his name as the candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

The development prompted Mr Machina to file a suit praying the court should rule that he was the bona fide candidate of the party.

He also asked the court to order the INEC to include his name in its final register of candidates for the National Assembly election.

The court ruled that Mr Lawan did not participate in the legally recognised primary election of the APC to select its candidate in the election held on 28 May.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Lawan announced his decision not to appeal the ruling of the court.