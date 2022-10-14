Scott Mctominay was the super substitute for Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United as they overcame Omonia Nicosia by a last-minute goal in their Europa League clash at Old Trafford Thursday night.

Despite the defeat, Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho put up a breathtaking performance in what was his first appearance for his club this season

He made brilliant saves from the beginning of the game till he conceded the last-minute goal.

Uzoho, who has been a shadow of himself in past outings, proved critics wrong with his astonishing performance during the encounter.

The Nigerian, in the first half, denied Marcus Rashford a couple of goal-scoring opportunities.

In the game’s second minute, Uzoho stopped Rashford’s attempt to put the hosts in front.

Uzoho saved two more goalscoring attempts from Rashford with one similar to what he conceded against Ghana in the World Cup playoff in Abuja.

Hard as United tried, the first half ended in a barren draw as Casemiro’s shot hit the woodwork in the 33rd minute and his 45th-minute header went sideways.

Uzoho continued his sensational night at Old Trafford in the second half with multiple saves denying the rampaging United attack.

First was a double save to the attempts from Rashford and Antony in the 47th minute before Fred’s shot was blocked by Uzoho, two minutes later.

Seven minutes to stoppage time, Uzoho denied Scott Mctominay another United chance as the goalkeeper became too big to penetrate by the Red Devils.

However, Uzoho’s bright game was dimmed by Scott Mctomminay who fired a shot past the goalkeeper in the 93rd minute.

In Spain, Real Sociedad defeated 10-man FC Sheriff three-nil to stay top of the Group E table with 12 points while United secured the second position with nine points.

Elsewhere, Moses Simon’s Nantes suffered a 4-0 home loss to Freiburg as they remain bottom of Group G after three consecutive losses. Qarabag FK and Olympiacos, who are also in the group, played goalless.

In the game that was played earlier, Arsenal defeated Bodo/Glimt with Bukayo Saka’s lone goal in the 24th minute to top group A with nine points. Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven, who are second to the Gunners, thrashed FC Zurich 5-0.

In Spain, Jose Mourinho’s Roma side cancelled Real Betis’ 100 per cent home record following a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Benito.