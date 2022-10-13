Gunmen have killed three members of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) in Igbo-Ukwu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened on Sunday evening.

The victims were said to have gone to a bar in Nkwo Market of the community when the gunmen opened fire on them.

The gunmen reportedly shot two of the victims while they were drinking at the entrance of the bar, before shooting the third victim inside the bar.

One of the victims, identified simply as Shaba, was a senior officer with the AVG.

Sources said Shaba was a member of the Ebubeagu Security Network, a South-east security outfit which has been accused of extrajudicial killings in the region.

Other sources claimed that it was a retaliatory attack carried out by members of a kidnapping syndicate whose leader was reportedly exposed by Shaba’s team recently.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the killing of the vigilante operatives.

He said the police had launched an operation to track down the the attackers.

“Patrols have also been intensified within Aguata and its environs. Further development shall be communicated,” said Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police.

Increased attacks

Attacks by gunmen have increased in the South-east in recent times.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack comes less than two weeks after gunmen killed five soldiers in Umunze, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.