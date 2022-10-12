The police in Zamfara State have arrested a truck loaded with foodstuff being conveyed to bandits operating in Dangulbi area of Maru local government.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Zamfara State police command, Mohammed Shehu on Wednesday, the police also arrested eight informants for bandits and recovered four rifles, 250 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition and nine rustled cattle.

The driver of the truck was arrested while he was conveying foodstuff to bandits operating in the Maru, Anka and Gusau areas of the Dangulbi – Magami forest.

“Hard drugs that include, Penta injection, tramadol tabs, chloroquine injection, exzol tabs, and cartons of beer were also found in the truck. There were also two sets of wrappers,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Shehu said the informants were arrested in separate operations across the state.

Two persons, Hauwa Usman and Aliyu Mamuda, were arrested in Munhaye forest in Tsafe. They allegedly confessed to providing food stuff to bandits operating in Munhaye forest.

The police spokesperson said the remaining informants were arrested in communities in Gusau and Maru Local Government areas.

Two suspects, Musa Umar and Idris Yaro, were arrested with nine rustled cows along Magami and Wanke roads in Gusau area.

“On 10th October 2022 Police Detectives attached to Anti Violence Section Zamfara State Command while on patrol along Gusau – Wanke, road acted on intelligence information and arrested the above-named suspects while conveying nine rustled cows in a truck. In the course of interrogation, the suspects could not give satisfactory account of the cows; or presented documents that will legitimize their ownership of the cows. Discreet investigation is in progress,” he said.

The police also said their personnel repelled an attack by bandits in Tsafe, Bukkuyum and Shinkafi local government areas of the state.

“Police Tactical Operatives of the Command while on rigorous patrol in some trouble locations in Tsafe, Bukkuyum and Shinkafi LGAs received a series of distress calls from communities on plan by bandits to attack their villages. In response to the distress calls, the operatives succeeded in repelling most of the planned attacks where a serious exchange of fire between the bandits and the Police operatives ensued, forcing the bandits to flee with possible gunshot wounds sustained. In the course of the search at the scene, the above-mentioned arms and other exhibits belonging to the bandits were recovered.

“Exhibits recovered were one (1) AK 49 rifle, two (2) AK47 rifles, one (1) lar rifle, one (1) cutlass & bunch of charms. Normalcy had since been restored in the areas, while confidence building patrol is being sustained,” Mr Shehu added.