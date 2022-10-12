The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, commissioned the party’s office in Lagos State, South-west, Nigeria.

At the commissioning ceremony of the office which is on Ikorodu Road, Mr Kwankwaso told supporters of the party including new decampees, that the party has grown stronger since he joined it and can now compete with the two main parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former two-term governor defected to the NNPP from the Peoples Democratic Party in March after he lost control of the party in Kano State.

Mr Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, said at the event in Lagos, the former Kano governor pledged to prioritise education and youth development if elected president in the February election in 2023.

“Kwankwaso, who was accompanied at the event by his party’s leaders in the South-west and a large crowd of party members and supporters, added that the NNPP is already in the same class as other major political parties in the country within a few months of coming to the limelight.

“Kwankwaso described the large ‘followership’ as a sign that people have fully accepted the message of his presidential bid and that things are going to turn out in his favour in 2023.

“Taking pride in his track record, Kwankwaso also promised to carry the youths along by providing access to education for all at all levels, while also emphasising his vision to empower the youths in different ways in his bid to end the insecurity that has bedevilled the country.”