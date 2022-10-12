The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the N20.5 trillion Appropriation Bill for 2023.

The bill scaled the second reading on Wednesday after members debated the general principle of the bill.

Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), who presided over the plenary had earlier stated that the House had agreed to debate the bill for two days. He, however, appealed to members to allow the debate to be done within a single legislative day.

He stated that some members had signified to speak on Wednesday but that the leadership resolved that the debate should be done within a day.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the presentation of the proposed estimates by President Muhammadu Buhari last Friday.

Several members who spoke on the budget expressed concern over the parameters of the budget, the surging debt profile, recurrent components of the proposed estimates and fuel subsidy provision.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, condemned the current administration for lacking the political will to remove the subsidy now.

He wondered why the government is planning to fund subsidy till June 2023, thereby, leaving it for the incoming administration to face.

“This government has no courage to undertake that enterprise, it has been political. It is not driven by patriotism. I think this House should be courageous, we should face our reality and ensure we retool the budget so that it can be effective for Nigerians,” he said.

Also speaking on the parameters, Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi) said the projected daily oil production of 1.68 million barrels per day is too ambitious.

Mr Abejide also raised concern on the exchange rate of N435.37 to a dollar rate.

“Last year, we had N400.15 to a dollar, this year (it) is N435.37 to a dollar and when there’s too much gap between the exchange rate at the autonomous market (official rate)… then you are ruined for capital flight within,” he said.

When the bill was put to vote by Mr Wase, majority of the members voted in support.

It was subsequently referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action.