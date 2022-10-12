Set to take over as governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has said funding is not his major worry as he assumes office on Sunday.

He said instead, his major task would be how to secure the state.

Ekiti currently receives between N3 billion to N4 billion monthly from the federal allocation and collects less that N1 billion as IGR, which is grossly inadequate to cater for the needed funds to offset expenditures.

It is currently owing workers several months of salaries and pensions including tax deductions and those for cooperatives.

“We can do N1.2 billion monthly IGR without necessarily putting pressure on our people,” he said on Wednesday while briefing journalists in Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, in preparation for his assumption of office as governor.

“If those not captured or not paying taxes are convinced to pay or brought to the tax dragnet, our IGR will increase and we will spend it judiciously on areas of priorities.”

The governor-elect noted that he would be banking on strong partnerships the state had built with local and international development partners to survive the economic challenges.

“I will learn from Governor Kayode Fayemi, who has sustained the partnerships and relationships with development partners to make more monies for our state,” he said.

He said besides securing the citizenry, he would also be tasked with building enduring Infrastructure and solving the perennial epileptic power supply to the state.

Describing the nature of his proposed cabinet, Mr Oyebanji hinted that he would be working with “competent, committed, courageous, transparent, and God- fearing people.”

“My government will be all- inclusive. We are bringing those that will add value to our dear state and our party, APC,” he said.

“Whoever I will bring on board, we are going to monitor their activities and ensure that they relate with the locals, people at the grassroots. That is why I want to live in my village at Ikogosi to encourage other appointees to live in their localities.”

He said his government would will help to increase investment drives that would create wealth, and ignite human capital development, through job provision and revenue earnings.

“My vision is to have a society where everyone will feel secured and prosper. If the state is not secured, have the right Infrastructure, investors won’t come. We know that we can’t control or command the security forces as a state , but we can support them to deliver,” he further said.

“The state presently enjoys just 20kw of electricity daily. But we will tap into the transmission line being built from Osogbo to Akure. So, power, security and access to Ekiti will be utmost on my priority list.

“I will have to strike a balance between growth and development. Our development plan will be such that it will improve the people’s living standards.

“You may build Infrastructure, yet the people will remain poor. We should all know that knowledge and talents’ development create wealth, that was what Chief Obafemi Awolowo did in the old Western Region.”

Maintaining that he was not rattled by paucity of funds, Mr Oyebanji added, “We will be transparent and work hard to build strong institutions, rather than strong men to help our people.”