The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) says it will continue to be neutral, independent and impartial in its activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The organisation stated this in reaction to an opinion article by a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, accusing it of unjustly defending the inconsistencies of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the opinion piece published on Sunday, Mr Odinkalu criticised INEC for being reluctant to fill the vacant legislative seats in the National Assembly.

This, he said, is a breach of Section 76(2) of the 1999 Constitution which empowers the electoral body to organise by-elections to fill such vacant seats within 30 and 90 days they become vacant.

Mr Odinkalu cited the case of the current Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and his deputy, Abubakar Kyari, who resigned as representatives of Nasarawa West and Borno North Senatorial Districts earlier in the year to contest election into the party offices.

Letters of their resignation were read on the floor of the Senate in April by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Mr Odinkalu, who alleged that the INEC has not provided any explanation for its delay to conduct elections to fill the vacant seats, dedicated a couple of paragraphs in the piece to accuse CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, of excusing the commission’s breach of the law.

“To excuse INEC’s refusal, Idayat Hassan, executive director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), a non-governmental think-tank, argues that no doubt the forthcoming 2023 elections have preoccupied the attention of INEC,” Mr Odinkalu said.

Ms Hassan, in her reaction sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, described the allegation as “unfortunate misrepresentation” of the CDD.

She said CDD remains neutral in its role and will continue to hold the government and its agencies accountable.

“This statement has become necessary to ensure that the public is reassured about the independence, neutrality and impartiality of the CDD in the coming elections.

“Our work remains to serve as the ultimate catalyst in the transformation of the West African sub-continent into an integrated, economically vibrant and democratically governed community that assures holistic security to the population and is capable of permanent peaceful conflict management.

“To support this, over the years, CDD has strengthened the capacity of different stakeholders, including government agencies and parastatal and has also been very active in activities that will improve democracy and ensure lasting peace,” she said.

Ms Hassan said the CDD is confident about the impact and effectiveness of its long-standing efforts to promote democratic and accountable governance, adding that its knowledge production on key issues has been leveraged to make vast improvements in Nigerian elections.

“The Centre has been vocal in offering criticism of electoral processes when merited, as it did in the 2019 general and off-cycle elections, as well as even stressing the need for INEC to remain vigilant after the recent 2022 Ekiti and Osun off-cycle elections. CDD statements on the elections speak to the realities of the process and consistently stress ways that election processes can be improved,” she added.