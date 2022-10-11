A Lagos-based fish farmer, Dike Ogbunugafor, has narrated how naval officers allegedly assaulted him for filming their vehicle which, he claimed, was used to obstruct traffic.

Mr Ogbunugafor said the incident happened on the evening of 23rd September in Idale community, near Topo, in Badagry.

He said he was on his way to feed his fish when he saw a car blocking the access road to his farm.

“I had to manoeuvre around it and parked to look for the owner,” said Mr Ogbunugafor, 43.

“I was directed to three guys drinking by a bar whom I approached, greeted, and asked to adjust the position of the car. The owner said that since I was able to get there, then there was no issue. I explained that I had to manoeuvre around the car to do so. He eventually agreed to move it after finishing his drink.

“The bar owner came to me as I headed to my car, and said since I could pass, there was no issue, but I insisted that I shouldn’t have to make this manoeuvre. I got into my car and left.”

When he finished at his farm, Mr Ogbunugafor said he was driving out in reverse when he saw the car still parked at the same spot. He said he, again, manoeuvred around the car, parked, and took his phone to record this and report to their traditional ruler.

“The bar owner came out shouting that ‘Oga Dike, e no reach like this na. Abeg, I no want trouble ooo.’ She called the guys saying ‘Oga, help us shift the car small, abeg, I no want trouble ooo.'”

“By the time they came, I was through and entered my car to leave.”

Home attack

Mr Ogbunugafor said at 8 p.m., there was a knock on his door.

On opening the door, he felt a hand grab him. Men pushed him into his house, slapping, punching, and kicking him. He said they began dragging him outside, towards their car.

“There was a deliberate effort to be quiet while operating, and my phone was promptly taken.

“I told myself I must draw attention to this covert assault and abduction. I started screaming: ‘thief!, help!’ while resisting.”

He said it was when they got outside that he noticed that his attackers were about six in number, in military camouflage and with assault rifles. There were three others in mufti – the same three guys that were drinking near his farm.

He said the men did not introduce themselves or tell him why they were arresting or taking him away.

“The assault worsened, objects were weaponised for hitting and flogging me (now in the presence of my 81-year-old mother who had managed to come out using a walker, following a recent N2.5m knee replacement surgery, and was crying hysterically), and I grabbed a column while still screaming to draw a crowd.

“Having drawn a crowd and with their intervention, I submitted myself, was put in handcuffs, and driven off to their base close by.”

At the Navy’s Forward Operating Base after ASCON, in Akarakumo, Badagry, Mr Ogbunugafor said he was interrogated, asked to produce his phone, and threatened that he would be sent to the guard room unless he produced his phone.

“I was severally warned that by morning, they will make my arrest official, and I will be sent to HQ in Lagos as a terrorist, with terrorism-related charges.”

ALSO READ: Commercial motorcyclist accused of impersonating naval officer

He said members of his community came to the base to try and resolve the matter.

“Eventually, a high-ranking officer came over, asked me to introduce myself, and explain what happened. When I finished, he asked that I should be released.

“The car owner, who was called Victor, mildly argued against this, saying that I had said I will put them on social media.

“However, the ranking officer insisted that I should be released and then told me to go.

“I did not insult, assault, nor commit any national-security-threatening offence to justify this attack, aside from using my phone to take a video of a car obstructing access to a road.”

Mr Ogbunugafor said his life is now in danger following threats by the naval officers.

Navy responds

Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the naval spokesperson, confirmed the incident and promised that justice will be served on the matter.

“The Force is aware of the matter and I have contacted them over there and they confirmed to me that they are on the matter.

“We will only continue to admonish and educate our men not to be violent even when there are misunderstandings.

“But on this matter, by mid next week, we should have a progress report on the matter if not the outcoming of the investigation.”