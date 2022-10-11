Three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State have sued the party over its alleged refusal to swear them in as ward chairpersons in the state.

Sulaimon Bude, Banji Adesegun, and Bola Lamina, the applicants, said they emerged winners of wards 9, 10, and 11 in Ijebu North respectively at the party’s 31st July 2021, congress.

They urged the state High Court in Ijebu Igbo to order Yemi Sanusi, the state party chairperson, to recognise them as the winners of the wards.

Joined as the second to the fifth respondents in the suit are the APC Chairperson in Ijebu North, Mosunmola Oladipupo, and factional party chairpersons Sesan Araba, Williams Banjo, and Oseni Tajudeen.

The last three respondents were alleged to have been sworn in without due primaries.

The suit comes amidst a continued face-off between the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and the suspended Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, who are both from the local government.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that both the applicants and the respondents are followers of Mr Kadiri and Mr Talabi respectively.

An affidavit deposed to by the first applicant, Mr Bude, on behalf of himself and the second and third applicants, said that: “We represent Wards 9, 10, and 11 of Ijebu North Constituency II, and we are the Chairmen of our respective Wards.

“We were duly elected at our respective Wards on the 31st day of July 2021 at the party Congress which was held at the Ijebu North Constituency II.

“The process was observed by the INEC official, the Chairman, Warde Congress Committee and Secretary, Ward Congress Committee, who countersigned the result sheet.

“Since the election, the 1st and 2nd Respondents have failed, refused and neglected to swear us into our respective offices as Ward Chairmen.”

They insisted that Messrs Sanusi and Mr Oladidupo had rather recognised the third to fifth respondents as the APC chairpersons of Wards 9, 10, and 11 of Ijebu North Constituency II, “in spite of the fact that the results of the ward elections held on the 31st of July, 2021 showed that we are the rightful winners.”

The applicants said the third to fifth defendants have been parading themselves as the Ward Chairpersons, thereby depriving them of their rights, duties, and obligation as the Chairmen of their respective wards.

“Though an internal affair of the party, amount to an infringement of our civil right as party members.”

The applicants are, however, praying that the court should determine: “Whether the court possesses the jurisdiction to adjudicate upon the suit.

“Whether the continuous acts of the respondent do not amount to a violation of the rights of the applicants

“Whether the 3rd – 5th respondents being paraded as Ward Chairmen have any proof of winning the elections, to make then substitutes.”

A notice of preliminary objection filed on behalf of the respondents by their counsel, Chukwudi Maduka, urged the court to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction.