The Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (PTAN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the release of the remaining female pupils of the Federal Government College Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

The call was made by the National President of the association, Haruna Danjuma, Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Danjuma expressed worry over a trending video depicting the pupils holding arms, saying “it’s dangerous for their (pupils’) future.

“Their lives are in danger and as such, they are exposed to dangerous weapons and notorious people surrounding them.”

He said: “We saw our children carrying dangerous weapons and this is not really good for the parents and the society.

“We as parents teachers association of Nigeria expressed sadness with the latest trending video on social media showing our kids carrying war weapons carrying for help ”

He asked the president to use the same tactics used in securing the remaining Abuja – Kaduna train victims.

While commending the federal government over the release of the Kaduna train victims, Mr Danjuma called on both the federal and Kebbi state governments to use all the available means to save the pupils.

In her remarks, the President of the Foundation for Projection of Women and Children in Nigeria, Ramatu Tijjani, expressed the need for the federal government to rescue all abducted secondary school girls and other victims quickly.

She called on traditional rulers and religious leaders in the 19 Northern States to help secure the release of all abducted victims.

Terrorists had on 17 June 2021 invaded the Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State and abducted over 90 pupils and teachers of the school. Immediately after the attack, the military announced the rescue of five pupils and two teachers.

81 students and teachers were rescued by the Kebbi State government and soldiers while two others escaped from June 2021 to January this year.

In September this year, the father to Farida Kaoje, one of the abducted pupils, Sani Kaoje told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive chat that, a notorious terrorist Dogo Gide has married off the girls.

“He is the one (Mr Dogo) who said it(that he has married them off) to me directly through the phone. Dogo Gide knows Yauri very well because he once lived here and he told me that he married Farida himself though he was not very direct about it. But he used some techniques to tell me that he has married off the 10 girls to others but as for Farida, she is being taken care of by him. He didn’t say it straight but he said “even if I die, they are people that can inherit Farida from my house”. He was just telling me that he had married her off,” he said.