The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday donated 86 drones to the Nigerian Navy (NN) toward enhancing its operations.

The NCS Comptroller-General retired, Hamid Ali, while presenting the items in Abuja, said that they were intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after the importers failed to present End Users Certificate (EUC).

Mr Ali said that the customs usually condemn items imported into the country without EUC, after security permission from the high court.

“Such items or equipment are automatically forfeited to the federal government, which is why we are directed to transfer and hand over the drones to the NN.

“This is also because of the cooperation and the synergy among the security agencies in the country,“ he said.

Mr Ali was represented by the NCS FCT Comptroller, Suleman Bomoi, at the ceremony.

“We intercepted these drones, seized them from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, and we went to High Court, Abuja, to get the court’s order to condemn.

“So, I’m directed by the C-G to hand the items to the NN because of the cooperation and the synergy among the security agencies,“ he said.

Mr Ali emphasised that such imported items imported must come with EUC.

He urged Nigerians who were into importation or thinking of going into the business, to always ensure they have their EUC in place.

“Getting EUC is as easy as anything. Go to the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), who is saddled with the responsibility of issuing EUC and apply online and get it.

“So, failure to have it will lead to interception, seizure and outright condemnation,“ he said.

In his remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Awwal Gambo, while receiving the items, assured of the appropriate use of the items for the benefit of the service and the country in general.

Mr Gambo was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters, Solomon Agada.

The CNS extended the appreciation of the Nigerian Navy to the customs chief, adding that it was done as part of a collaboration among the various security agencies in the country.

This collaboration, he added, would continue to be in place as the agencies work together to ensure the security of the country.

(NAN)