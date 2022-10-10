The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party of “termites” that must not be allowed to return to power.

Mr Tinubu said this during the inauguration of the APC women’s campaign council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

The former Lagos State governor described the main opposition party as the party of looters, adding that the 16 years of PDP were rudderless and without progress in infrastructure development.

Mr Tinubu also claimed that the PDP failed to make payment for rail infrastructure.

“A nation is not built on abusive language… 16 years of rudderless and ditching the wool – PDP shall never come back again. Never again.

“Our opponents spent 16 years, they had forgotten that the highway is an economy, electricity is mandatory for industrialisation. They don’t understand the transmission lines and the need for maintenance.

“They couldn’t make a down payment for the rail track. They are a political party of termites,” he said.

Despite over seven years in power, the ruling party is known for blaming the PDP, which ruled for 16 years.

Mr Tinubu also informed the audience that the symbol on his cap means “broken shackle”. He said he will break the shackle of poverty.

“The design on this cap is a broken shackle. We are breaking the shackle of poverty and destitution. In the last eight years, it has been a party that inherited a troublesome nation under the weight of uncertainty,” he said.

He added that “We took over the worst pricing of crude oil but still, the very determined, focused person (Buhari) was able to bail 36 states of this country which were not able to pay salaries.”

Campaigns for the 2023 presidential elections commenced on 28 September.

Women campaign team

The women’s campaign team is headed by the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, who is the grand patron.

Mr Tinubu’s wife, Remi, and Nana Shettima, wife of the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, will serve as chair and co-chairperson.

Asabe Villita, a former member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, was appointed the national coordinator of the team with Lauretta Onochie, Mr Buhari’s controversial aide, as her deputy.