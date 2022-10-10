Barely two months after he was awarded the multi-billion naira oil security contract in the Niger Delta region, Government Ekpemupolo has discovered at least 58 illegal points in Delta and Bayelsa States where crude oil is being stolen.

Mr Ekpemupolo who is popularly known as Tompolo, disclosed this on Sunday at Oporoza, Delta State while briefing reporters on the discovery of a 4km illegal oil pipeline in the Forcados area of the state according to a report by Channels television.

“I think we have found over 58 points that have been tapped in both Delta and Bayelsa states,” the former leader of militant group, Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, said.

“You know, we are doing this work together with the security agencies. We are only providing intelligence for the security people to assist to do the work. So, everybody – both the NNPC and others, we are working together in good spirit.”

Mr Ekpemupolo told reporters that the aquatic life of the area is gone and added that he was doing everything possible in collaboration with authorities to reduce the menace to a bare minimum.

The Federal Government in August awarded a pipeline surveillance contract reportedly worth N48 billion per year (N4 billion per month) to Mr Ekpemupolo to check massive oil theft in the region.

Mele Kyari, the chief executive officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, while explaining why the contract was awarded to the ex-militant leader, had argued that it was not the first time such a contract was awarded to individuals in the region.

The contract has angered some groups in the region who threatened to sabotage the deal.

But Mr Kyari in justifying its decision said the federal government was not dealing directly with Mr Ekpemupolo but a private contractors company which he has interest in.

Oil theft, illegal refineries in the region, and its negative impact on the country’s economy have been a source of concern to the Nigerian government over the years.

PREMIUM TIMES in January reported how the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, accused a police chief in the state of operating an illegal refinery and demanded his redeployment from the state.

“He must leave this state. I can’t be governor here and the security man owns an illegal refinery. No, it is not possible. Take him to wherever they allow bunkering,” Mr Wike had said.