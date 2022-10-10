The Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA) has launched a N10 billion endowment fund “towards improving the school and contributing to the education of the girl-child and overall national development.”

The fundraising initiative, launched Monday at the Gymnasium Hall of Queens College Lagos, is part of a week-long programme to mark the school’s 95th anniversary.

The programme started on 5 October with the celebration of World Teacher’s Day, followed by a fundraising walkathon and will end with elders’ fun and banter on 29 October.

In her opening remarks at the fundraising luncheon, the President of QCOGA, Ifueko Okauru, said the old girls association is committed to supporting the continuous growth and development of the school.

Mrs Okauru, who graduated from the school in 1978, emphasised the need for the QCOGA to collaborate with the Nigerian government. She said the plan is to achieve a N500 billion endowment fund by 2029.

She said: “One critical part of our goal was to establish the school as one with a N500 billion endowment fund to give the association the muscle to work with the government to establish a school of excellence. Schools of excellence around the world set this as the benchmark. Schools without the required funding infrastructure to support its development and the right governance around the funding raise cannot sustain excellence.

“We are launching today, the first step towards achieving our N500 billion target by starting with raising N10 billion endowment by 2029. We believe we can count on our members, our stakeholders and our networks to make this happen.”

The chartered accountant added that to achieve its plans, the association first elected a board of trustees (BOT) “through a credible and transparent process by 2020/21, faithful to the provisions of the QCOGA constitution as redrafted and approved in 2018.”

More goals by 2029

The president also highlighted that the old students association will “leverage on the national and international networks to achieve a set of goals by 2029 which include: the re-establishment of QC as the “number one ranked Secondary School in Nigeria by the year 2029, on infrastructure, education content and teacher quality measures.”

She said that by 2029 they will be the “Old Students Association of Reference in Nigeria with a full-time administrative secretariat, its building and a N500 billion endowment fund for the upkeep of the school to 22nd century standards and upliftment of our communities, especially girl-child education.”

She added that the association “will significantly empower the old girls by first: raising financial/active membership from the current 250 (estimate) to 5,000 by 2029 and achieving a life expectancy rate of 85 years of members.”

Mrs Okauru also noted that they will ensure at least 50 per cent of positions held by women across all sectors and levels are held by old students of QCL and that women represent no less than 50 per cent of the total positions available.

Education for all

In her remarks, the Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), Binta Abdulkadir, said that the “ministry recognises the QCOGA for their support and initiative in organizing a series of events to mark the 95th anniversary of their Alma Mater”.

“The several landmark achievements of this association over the years in this college are noted and highly commended by the ministry. I wish to congratulate the president and her team for keeping the flag flying and putting together this all-important ceremony despite the economic difficulty facing the country.

“There is no doubt, this great occasion constitutes a happy reunion for many of the old students who may not have seen one another since they left school. I have no doubt that they have all made a huge towards the success of this event,” she said.

The director also appreciated schools’ Parent Teacher Association (PTA), School Based Management Committee (SBMC), and corporate organizations. She noted that the education ministry “is aware of all the projects executed to improve the lives of the students and staff.”

“We must wake up to the saying that Education for All is the responsibility of all,” she said.

Founders’ Day service

Before the fundraising luncheon, the old girls, special guests, current students, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff members converged at the Theresa Chukwuma hall in the morning to celebrate the school which was established on 10 October 1927.

The service was graced by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo; the immediate former principal, Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye; the current principal, Adetutu Obabori, and the Chairman of Queens College Parents and Teachers Association (QCPTA), Adedamola Adewuyi, among others.

A pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, and an imam, Sa’eed Salman, gave the word of exhortation and the service also featured the rendition of songs by the school’s choir.

In his remarks, Mr Ighodalo of Trinity House said his relationship with the foremost girl’s school dates back to 1966 when he, as a student of Kings College, accompanied his sister who gained admission to the school for debate competitions.

He urged the students to take charge of their lives and decisions, noting that “every one that is born of a woman has a special assignment from God.”

“Everything starts with your thoughts and as long as you cannot control your thoughts, you cannot control your destiny, your thoughts are based on your beliefs which are based on your knowledge. And that is where a critical institution like Queens College comes in.

3

“Queens College should be a foundation for raising ladies that are greater than Queens; ladies that will rule the world and make Nigeria a better place,” he said.

On his part, Mr Salman charged the students to be committed to serving humanity, and never discriminate against people based on religion or beliefs, adding that the student should also try to be morally upright in all endeavours.

QCOGA old “girls”

Some of the old students spoke to PREMIUM TIMES.

Clementina Oshiyemi who left the school in 1958, hailed the school for its achievement over the years and how it has blessed her with a network of successful women.

“Queens College has always been a great school for the training of women. Women are not only trained to read and write, they are trained to be responsible women or mothers.

“I am very proud to have attended Queens College and I’m very proud of my sisters. Even though we are all over 80, we are still girls. There is nobody below 82 years here. I am proud and privileged to have known these girls and to have associated with them for over 60 years,” she said.

Another woman, Comfort Ogedengbe, who noted that she studied at Queens College on scholarship, said she is forever grateful to the school for the foundation it provided her.

“I am passionate about Queens College because I was a beneficiary of a school scholarship. Throughout five years in Queen’s College, nothing was paid.”

“I left school in 1959 and I am very proud because even in England when they ask about the school I attended, Queens College was recognised and appreciated.”

Two of the old students who are twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Akinsumade, said they were moved from the old school premises in Onikan to Yaba Lagos in 1958. They said the foundation and knowledge from the school made them women of value and that is why one of them enrolled her three daughters who are now members of QCOGA.