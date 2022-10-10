Arsonists on Monday morning set ablaze a section of Ezza North Local Government Council secretariat in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria, destroying valuable items and documents.

The Chairperson of the local council, Ali Nomeh, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the arsonists, numbering over 20, stormed the area around 1 a.m. and set ablaze the store in the secretariat.

The police, who shot at some of them before they escaped, resisted the arsonists, Mr Nomeh said.

“The fire destroyed new air conditioners bought for the renovation of the council, some documents, a generating set, and some furniture,” he said.

Mr Nomeh said the community vigilante and security agencies were on the trail of the arsonists, some of whom sustained gunshot wounds.

He said security has been beefed up at the secretariat area after the incident.

Ebonyi, like other states in the South-east, has been plagued by insecurity for some years now.

Gunmen on Sunday shot dead a Chinese expatriate in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Three people were shot dead in June by gunmen during an attack on Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Four people were similarly killed in May in the state when gunmen attacked and set ablaze some buildings in the country home of a local council chairperson. Those killed in the attack were relatives of the chairperson.

The security situation in South-east Nigeria has continued to deteriorate, with armed men carrying out frequent attacks on security officials and security facilities.

Most of the attacks in the region have been attributed to a separatist group, IPOB.

Two people, including a police officer, were killed in Enugu State on Sunday when gunmen attacked a police facility in the state.