Chimaroke Nnamani, senator representing Enugu East on the platform of the opposition PDP, says the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is hale and hearty.

Mr Nnamani, a medical doctor, made the assertion on Monday in a statement in Abuja.

The former governor of Enugu State said Mr Tinubu had no health challenge as erroneously being speculated, saying that the former Lagos state governor’s health was not encumbered in any way.

“ I join millions of our people in welcoming Tinubu home. It is to God’s Glory that he returned in superb health.

“ I continue to strongly condemn those who wallow in ignorance in celebration of real and phantom infirmities.

” I lend my voice in celebration of his giant strides in governance, reforms and locality administration in all its spheres. I salute his political deftness and sagacity.”

Mr Nnamani said as a medical professional with honour, he attested to Mr Tinubu’s good health and capacity.

“Tinubu has a robust general system, acute awareness of his holistic environment, political and in all ramifications.

“A bubbling and vivacious personality, his confidence is easily apparent, sharing and transferable, engaging him clearly demonstrates good health, energy and readiness to rumble.”

He said his acquaintance with Mr Tinubu over the years was without prejudice to his current political commitments.

Despite being in PDP, Mr Nnamani, who is seeking reelection to the senate on the ticket of the PDP, is on the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council ahead of the 2023 elections.

His inclusion on the campaign council of the ruling party has continued to generate mixed reactions among Nigerians, especially those in the political class.