The incumbent member representing Bakori at the Katsina State House of Assembly, Aminu Kurami, is dead.

Mr Kurami died in a Saudi Arabian hospital Sunday night.

He was said to have died around 2:15 p.m. Nigerian time.

A top aide of the lawmaker, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press, said the lawmaker went to Saudi Arabia for umrah but had to be rushed to a hospital when he became sick.

“He was not seriously sick because I spoke with him the same day (Sunday). We later got to know that he was rushed to a hospital before the family was later informed that he had died,”the aide, who is in Katsina, said.

The aide said he could not confirm whether the corpse will be returned to Nigeria for funeral. “We’re still mourning and you know decisions like that are made by the immediate family members,” he said.

Some members of the House including AbdulJalal Runka (representing Safana area) have taken to Facebook to mourn their departed colleague.

Mr Runka, who posted in the Hausa language, said Mr Kurami died in Madina city.

The deceased was elected into the House of Assembly in 2020 when Abdurrazaq Tsiga died in May 2020.

Mr Kurami was a Doctor before he delved into politics.

The lawmaker, on several occasions, escaped being kidnapped by terrorists.

In 2021, the terrorists succeeded in abducting his wife and two children that were later released after payment of ransom.

Calls and SMS sent to the spokesperson of the State House of Assembly, Ahmad Mukhtar – Yantaba were not responded to.