Ukraine voted against the call for concrete action against racism, Xenophobia and related intolerance.

The European country alongside its allies, including the UK and the US, at the just concluded 51st regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, also voted against concrete actions to put an end to intolerance.

Ukraine came under Russia’s attack on 24 February and has since fought to repel Russia from its territory. In a recent development, Russia illegally annexed about 15 per cent of its region in a referendum.

Other countries that voted against this call include France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and Montenegro.

A total of 31 countries voted in favour of the call, seven abstained and nine voted against. The call was, however, adopted.

The resolution was submitted by Côte d’Ivoire on behalf of the Group of African States.

“From rhetoric to reality: a global call for concrete action against #racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance was ADOPTED,” UNHRC tweeted.

The session which was held from 12 September to 7 October saw the adoption of 41 texts.

The resolution among other things reiterated that the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans and colonialism were grave violations of international law that require States to make reparations proportionate to the harms committed and to ensure that structures in the society that are perpetuating the injustices of the past are transformed, including law enforcement and the administration of justice.

READ ALSO:

It noted that although some States have taken the initiative to apologise and have paid reparations, where appropriate, for grave and massive violations, those that have yet to express remorse should find some way to contribute to the restoration of the dignity of victims.

The resolution also called upon all the relevant States that have not already done so to dispense reparatory justice, including finding ways to remedy historical racial injustices contributing to the development and recognition of the dignity of the affected States and their people.

According to the UK Human Rights Ambassador, Rita French, her country voted against the call because “states are required to make reparations for the slave trade and colonialism, which caused great suffering to many but were not, at that time, violations of international law.”

She added that the claims divert focus from the pressing challenges of tackling contemporary racism and global inequality, which are global challenges affecting all regions.

Ms French noted that tackling racism requires coming together to find a new approach that works for all. “This draft resolution, however, does not offer the sort of new approach around which we can achieve consensus and for that reason we will vote against it.”

The Council requested the Office of the High Commissioner to provide a written report, at the 53rd session, on the progress of the two-year comprehensive communications strategy, inclusive of an outreach programme to raise awareness about and mobilise global public support for racial equality.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.