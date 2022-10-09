The chairperson of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, is leading a ‘five million man’ walk for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Sunday in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is also participating in the walk which is aimed at supporting Mr Tinubu’s presidential ambition in 2023.

The walk, which began at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, is expected to end at Oshodi.

Details later…

See Photos Below: