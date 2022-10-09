The police and immigration personnel in Katsina and Kebbi have rescued 30 persons being trafficked across the state.

In separate statements on Friday, the victims confessed they were being trafficked out of the country.

Nine victims were rescued in Katsina State while the remaining 21 were rescued in Kebbi State.

Gambo Isa, the police spokesperson in Katsina State, said the nine victims were rescued by a police team in Daura Local Government Area with the intention of taking them to Libya through Niger Republic.

Mr Isa said the rescue operation followed a tip-off the police received about the activities of the traffickers.

“In the course of investigation, the victims stated that they were conveyed from Kano State to Daura by a driver, who on sighting the police team, abandoned the victims and took to his heels. They further stated that they are en route to Libya through the Niger Republic border,” he said.

Mr Isa said those rescued were from Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna and Enugu states.

Those rescued were: Timilaye Ojo, Blessing Joseph, Khadija Abdullahi, Safiyyat Ahmed, Precious Nuhu, Bolanle Adewusi, Okpoekwu Eunice, Kabirat Azeez and Taiwo Adeola.

In Kebbi State, the Nigeria Immigration Service officers rescued 21 children who were being taken to Senegal and Mauritania by an Islamic cleric.

The state’s NIS Comptroller, Rabi Nuhu, in a statement said she handed over the rescued victims to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The victims consist of 19 males and two females and were arrested in Kangiwa, a border community.

“On interrogation, the children revealed that they were going to Senegal for Maul’d celebration and to proceed to Mauritania with the intension to seek Islamic knowledge,” Mrs Nuhu said.

She said the 21 children and the Islamic cleric who is from the Bida area in Niger State, were all issued fake ECOWAS passports.

Kebbi State shares a border on its western side with Niger Republic and Benin Republic while Katsina State shares a border with Niger Republic.

Those states are mostly used by traffickers to take their victims to Libya with the aim of reaching Europe from there.