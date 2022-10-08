A one-storey building collapsed in Kano Friday, killing two siblings aged 15 years and 11 years.

Their eldest sibling aged 17 years was, however, rescued alive.

The spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, stated on Saturday in Kano that the house was located in the Kofar Mata Hauren Gadagi area of Kano.

“We received a distress call at about 10:50 p.m. from one Jamilu Salisu-Zango that the 50 feet x 40 feet structure used as dwelling house collapsed from the top floor.

“We sent our rescue team to the scene and the three siblings were brought out of the debris. Two of them were unconscious,’’ he stated.

Mr Abdullahi added that the victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Special Hospital for medical attention where doctors confirmed two of the siblings dead.

The corpses were handed over to the police at Kofar Wambai Police Station, while an investigation into the accident went underway, he stated.

(NAN)