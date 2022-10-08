The Nigeria Immigration Service on Saturday said it rescued nine victims of human trafficking along the Kazaure – Daura road in Jigawa State, North-west, Nigeria.

The head of the command, Ahmad Bagari, told reporters that the victims were intercepted on 7 October, at about 5:00 p.m. as they were about to leave the country for Europe via the Niger Republic and Libya.

“Personnel of Nigeria Immigration Service, after a tip-off, credible intelligence about the movement of the victims from Kano to Niger through Kazaure, mounted a stop and search exercise at our checkpoint at Tsamiyar Ilu, in Kazaure LGA.

“However, on sighting the presence of our personnel, the driver attempted to evade interception by over-speeding and manoeuvring around the checkpoint resulting in an accident where some of the victims sustained minor injuries.

“They have all been treated at General Hospital Dutsek” the official said

Mr Bagari said the nine victims consist of eight females and a male, all between the ages of 22 to 37 years old.

He added that the victims are natives of Enugu, Osun, Ondo and Ogun states. He added that one of them has an expired Nigerian Standard Passport.

He identified the victims as Chidi Ken-Atlanta, 37, from Enugu State; Hafsat Folarin, 24, from Ogun state; Sekinat Shotola, 24, from Ogun State; Darasinmi Oyelekan, 24, from Oyo State; and Adewale Taiye, 28, from Osun State.

Others are Olayinka Maryam, 28, from Osun State; Adewole Modupe, 26, from Ondo State; Okewole Temitope, from Ogun State; and Tawakaltu Babatunde, 22, from Ondo State.

“In the course of interrogation, the victims stated that they were being conveyed from Kano State by a driver who would convey them to the border to the Niger Republic. There were no incriminating items/drugs found in their possession.

“The Comptroller General Immigration Service (CGIS) Idris Isah Jere has directed that the victims be handed over to NAPTIP, and also advises parents, guardians and the general public to desist from sending their children/wards abroad for non-existing greener posture.

“Nigeria is far better than the so-called greener pasture abroad in form of freedom and other expectations. It is pertinent to state that, this trend of human trafficking has its inherent risks and dangers in the form of victims being exposed to slavery, forced labour, death in the desert and at sea, en route to their perceived destinations, and even organ harvest.

“The general public is further advised to report cases of human trafficking and other related criminal acts to the nearest security agencies,” Mr Bagari said.