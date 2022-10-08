A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vincent Ogbulafor, is dead.

Although his family has yet to confirm his demise, reports say Mr Ogbulafor died on Thursday night at the age of 73 in Canada.

Channels Television reported that the third Deputy Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Godfrey Oneuka, confirmed the death of the politician.

Mr Ogbulafor, a prince, hailed from Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

He was originally a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) when democracy was restored in the country before he crossed to then ruling PDP.

He served President Olusegun Obasanjo first as minister for economic matters and special projects before he was appointed the national secretary of the PDP.

Mr Ogbulafor became the national chairman of the PDP in 2007 during the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua. His tenure was uneventful because of Mr Yar’Adua’s long illness that eventually took his life in May.

He was forced to resign after he allegedly fell out with the ‘cabal’ in the Presidency and was succeeded by a former governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo.

Mr Ogbulafor was once quoted as saying that the PDP would rule Nigeria for at least 60 years.

Only in September, Mr Ogbulafor was among the former national chairmen of the PDP listed as members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party.

The council has the mandate to run the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 election.

Buhari mourns

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Mr Ogbulafor.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, Mr Buhari commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, government and people of Abia State over the loss of the former party chieftain.

According to the president, the former national chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

He commended the zeal of the late prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

Mr Buhari prayed that God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

Ogbulafor, left a legacy of excellence – Mark

A former President of the Senate, David Mark, described the demise of Mr Ogbulafor as a huge loss to the party and the nation at large.

This is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, on Saturday in Minna.

Mr Mark noted that the deceased was a fine gentleman who was passionate and committed to the growth and sustenance of the nation’s nascent democracy.

“As a minister of the Federal Republic, Ogbulafor demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood. Likewise as national secretary, national chairman and a prominent member of the PDP board of trustees, he demonstrated uncommon loyalty to the party and the Nigerian state,” he stated .

Mr Mark lamented the demise of Ogbulafor at this time when his wealth of experience in party administration would have been needed to resolve the myriads of crises facing the party.

He added that Mr Ogbulafor was one of the best and fertile minds in Nigerian political environment “because he was fair and firm in the discharge of his duties”.

Mr Mark noted that the late Mr Ogbulafor would be remembered for his uncommon dedication to duty , humour, honesty and loyalty to his fatherland.

He urged PDP faithful, the government and people of Abia State to take solace in the fact that Mr Ogbulafor left a good legacy worthy of emulation for all.

Mr Mark prayed that God in His infinite mercies, grants the deceased eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss