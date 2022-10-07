Suspected armed robbers threw fear into the inhabitants of the Onibueja community in the Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State after they wrote to the people informing them about their planned visit to their homes.

The robbers informed the inhabitants of their intention through notices pasted on the walls in some strategic places within the community.

The notices, written in Yoruba language, informed residents of the community to expect visitation to their homes before the end of October.

“This is to inform you of our planned visitation to your community and to expect our arrival. We are armed robbers, keep our money. We are aware that you have a strong person that can arrest thieves, tell the person to expect our arrival. 05/10/2022. We will rob your homes before the end of this month. Be expecting our visitation before the end of October,” the notice reads.

“Be prepared for our visitation before the end of the month. 05/10/2022. We will visit you before the end of this month. We have identified the strongest person in this community. We are armed robbers, we are coming, expect our visitation,” the notice added.

A resident of the area, who requested not to be named, said there is panic in the community.

The resident said some of them have started moving out of their homes.

“The letter is true. We are all afraid because nobody knows whether they are serious or not. Some people have started leaving for another place.”

Najeemdeen Alabi, the community leader, confirmed they saw the notice.

“It is true the message was sent by some people and we are yet to identify them. We have reported the matter to the police and we are taking necessary steps,” Mr Alabi said.

He called on security agencies in the state to deploy officers to their community to secure their lives and properties.

Yemisi Opalola, police spokesperson in the state, did not respond to calls and messages sent to her phone.

Last year, suspected robbers wrote to a community in Ogun State informing them of their planned invasion.