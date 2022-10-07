The Sokoto State Governor and Director-General of the opposition PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal, has constituted a National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

This was contained in a statement he signed on Friday. The statement also contained names of party members appointed as directors and deputy directors.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, was named Director of Field Operations; former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka was named Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy and policy analyst while Sam Amadi was named Director for Research.

Other appointees are former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, who was named Director for Training; publisher, Dele Momodu named Director, Strategic Communications and Abdullahi MaiBasira as Director of Finance.

The PCC also appointed Koko Essien as Director, Security & Intelligence; Baraka Sani as Director, Support Group; Ibrahim Bashir as Director, Admin; Kamaldeen Ajibade as Director, Legal Affairs and Nurudeen Ademola as Director, Technical.

The following appointments were also announced in the statement:

Director, Election Management, Iyorwuese Hagher;

Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Sanyaolu Modupeola, Director, International Affairs, Ahmed Magaji, Director, Diaspora Group, Isah Odidi; Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Tolford Ongolo; and Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Chile Igbawua.

Although Mr Tambuwal did not state when the appointments are to take effect, “he hoped that their commitment to the overall success of the campaign will justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of the party”.