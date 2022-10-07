The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), has advised road users passing through flooded roads in Kogi State to take alternative routes.

Some parts of the state are facing record flooding. Vehicles, houses and farmlands have been submerged.

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the flooding has led to disruptions of free flow traffic on the “Lokoja – Abuja Expressway for the last three days.”

The corps advised travellers going to the South-west region of the country to divert and follow the Sule – Bida – Mokwa road.

“Motorists travelling to the South-west region of the country through Lokoja are kindly advised to take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road, while those travelling to the South-south/South-east regions through the same town are also advised to go through Nasarawa-Oweto Bridge-Adoka-Otupka axis.

“This is due to the fact that the water level may take another two or more days to subside,” Mr Kazeem said.

On 17 September, the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, said more than 200 communities in 10 local governments were submerged.

Mr Bello, who spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting, said he briefed the president on the situation and the happenings in the state.

He commended the federal government for its interventions but expressed regret that the magnitude of the disaster required the government to supply more relief materials for the victims.

“As usual I came to brief Mr President on the situation reports and the happenings in my state periodically. I am sure you are all aware of the flood problem that is happening all over the country and Kogi is worst hit being the confluence state, confluence of the two rivers,” he said.