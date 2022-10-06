Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Kaduna State Chapter, said non-state actors killed at least ten teachers and abducted more than 50 in the state between January to October.

This is as the president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba, said the challenges of shortage of teachers, poor infrastructure, inadequate funding and poor remuneration are parts of the crisis hampering the advancement of education in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Amba on Wednesday while delivering his speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja during an event to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day said: “It is regrettable that this deplorable state of education and poor working conditions of teachers adversely affect education service delivery, especially in the public sector.”

In Kaduna, the Chairman of ASUSS, Ishaya Dauda, in a press conference to mark World Teachers’ Day said more than 10 secondary school teachers were killed, while over 50 others were kidnapped in Kaduna in the months under review.

Mr Dauda said teachers in Kaduna are suffering the brunt of security resulting in kidnapping for ransom and killing of their members by non-state actors.

However, Mr Dauda commended the government’s efforts in stemming the tide of insecurity in the state.

“The union is fully aware of the insecurity that is threatening the corporate existence of Kaduna state citizens, especially in our schools. We are equally aware of efforts being made by the state government towards the recruitment of Kaduna State Vigilante Service to secure our Schools.

“The union wishes to sincerely commend His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for the prompt payment of salaries to our teaming members across the entire state as at when due. The union however appealed to the Governor to ensure prompt payment of retiree benefits to ease the hardship being faced by them, Mr Dauda said.

He said ASUSS, like any other trade union, has enjoyed the goodwill of the Kaduna State Government while appealing to Mr El-rufai to facilitate the promotion of their members who have been delayed since 2020.

Mr Dauda assured its members that the union was working hard towards the implementation of the approved new retirement age for secondary school teachers in Kaduna State.

“ASUSS is working in partnership with the office of the Head of Service, Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Kaduna Teachers’ Service Commission and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring better welfare for our members in terms of recruitment, promotion and other welfare packages, the official said.