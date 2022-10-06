The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State who was kidnapped in June by terrorists was released on Wednesday.
The DPO, Sani Mohammed, a chief superintendent of police, was kidnapped alongside many travellers on the troubled Birnin Gwari highway while travelling to commence work as the DPO of the council area.
He was transferred from the Panbegua Division in Kubau Local Government Area.
He was abducted after his convoy was overrun by gunmen.
On Thursday, the younger brother of the released officer, Adamu Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police have secured the release of the officer.
Mr Abdullahi said the DPO has been reunited with his family following his freedom on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Insecurity: 34 killed in another Kaduna attack; El-Rufai reacts
“He was freed by the police, the police have done the needful, we are thankful to the Inspector General Police, the Police Commissioner in Kaduna and the command’s spokesperson, Muhammad Jalige.
“We are grateful to the journalists and the prayers from the public who show concern about the kidnap incident,” Mr Abdullahi said.
Kaduna, in North-west Nigeria, is one of the states troubled by terrorism with various armed groups, called bandits by locals, killing and kidnapping residents of rural communities including security agents.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999