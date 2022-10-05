A video clip posted on Facebook captured a Nigerian pastor claiming that his church leadership had suspended him for allowing the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to hold a thanksgiving service in the church.

The incident happened on Sunday at a local branch of the Apostolic Church in Onna, Akwa Ibom State, where the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, is from.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is the ruling party in Akwa Ibom, has been the dominant party in the state since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

But the PDP seems to be rattled by the growing popularity of the YPP in the state, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The YPP is populated mainly by former members of the PDP and supporters of Bassey Albert, a young and influential senator, who angrily left the party after he was schemed out of the governorship primary.

Mr Albert is the YPP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom.

“Hear me very well, it is not up to five minutes I received a message from our headquarters that I have been suspended, right now,” the pastor, identified as E.E. Henshaw said in the clip.

“Listen, I am serious. Our general overseer is here, he invited me outside, (and told me) that I should come to the council meeting tomorrow. They asked me, why I opened my door to YPP.”

The pastor did not say whether the message informing him of his “suspension” was sent to him via SMS or was conveyed to him by the “general overseer” who “invited him outside”.

It is also unclear, for now, if the general overseer was present in the church from the beginning of the thanksgiving service or only came around to deliver a message to the cleric.

Mr Henshaw did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment from him on the matter.

“There is God,” said the pastor, as he kept talking about the YPP and his “suspension” by the church authorities in the clip.

“Please, let me ask a question: if people want to thank God, where should they go?”

“Church!” The congregants responded.

“What did YPP come to do in Apostolic Church?”

“Thanksgiving!” The congregants responded again.

The pastor, Mr Henshaw, narrated how he, alongside other pastors, had an accident in his car while on a trip to a government-sponsored rally in Uyo, and that nobody called to sympathise with him over the incident.

“My car (is) condemned. Two people are in the hospital,” he said. “Since I returned from that programme, nobody called Pastor Henshaw to ask what happened to you.

“I stand here, whether I am suspended or not, the Apostolic Church will return YPP 100 per cent,” the pastor said loudly, while the congregants shouted and cheered him on.

The congregants, including Senator Albert and a former chief of staff to Governor Emmanuel, Ephraim Inyang-eyen, gave him a standing ovation.

The pastor let out a song, and the congregants went into a frenzy.

Apostolic church reacts

Before the video of the Mr Henshaw’s comment became public, the Apostolic Church had denied suspending the pastor.

“On behalf of the Church Council, we refute any information fed on the public on the suspension of Mr Henshaw as falsehood, misleading and scandalous with the sole aim of causing rancor in the polity,” the Field Secretary of the Apostolic Church, Benjamin Okon, said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Okon, when contacted, told our reporter that the church does not suspend a member via text message, but through a proper announcement in a church service.

The PDP in Akwa Ibom also reacted to the controversy.

The party spokesperson, Borono Bassey, said in a statement that the report of the pastor’s suspension was false.

“It is quite sad that if not for the wisdom of Akwa Ibom people who rose in unity to pick holes in that false report and call it what it is – A COMPLETE HOGWASH, the authors of that report and their expected beneficiaries would have turned a hallowed place of worship – The Apostolic Church Nigeria – into their first casualty in the series of things they plan to destroy in their journey to seeking elusive political offices,” Mr Bassey said, in the statement.