President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed striking education sector workers for being complicit in the corruption that undermines the nation’s educational system.

He spoke during the fourth National Summit on Reducing Corruption in the Public Sector held at the State House in Abuja.

The event themed, ‘Corruption and the Education Sector,’ was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Mr Buhari’s comment brings to mind the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who have downed tools since 14 February. The university lecturers are demanding the federal government’s compliance with an agreement it entered with the union in 2009 on different issues including improved funding for universities and a review of teachers’ remuneration.

On 21 September, in an effort to end the strike, the federal government obtained a court injunction ordering ASUU to suspend its strike. The union has since appealed the ruling.

In his goodwill message at the ICPC’s event on Tuesday, the President noted the usual complaint of underfunding of the education system often presented as the reason for strikes by union workers in the education sector.

Although he did not specifically mention ASSU, Mr Buhari insisted that workers’ unions that often went on protracted strikes for what he described as flimsy reasons, were equally complicit in the corruption that undermined the national educational system.

”Incessant strikes especially by unions in the tertiary education often imply that the government is grossly underfunding education, but I must say that corruption in the education system from basic level to the tertiary level has been undermining our investment in the sector and those who go on prolonged strikes on flimsy reasons are no less complicit,” the President said.

Education budgets

Speaking further, Mr Buhari, who referenced the 1999 constitution, which includes the education sector as a Concurrent List, noted that the responsibility for planning and financing the nation’s high-quality education falls under the purview of both the Federal and State Governments.

He also recommended that the federal budget’s provision for education should include funding for Universal Basic Education, and transfers to the TETFUND, instead of just funding the Federal Ministry of Education and academic institutions.

Mr Buhari noted that education is an item on the Concurrent List of the Nigerian constitution and its funding is the responsibility of both the federal and state governments.

”The total education budget for each year is, therefore, a reflection of both federal and state budgets and should be viewed with other financial commitments in their totality.”

He added that the budgets for education should not be limited to the allocation to the ministry of education and academic institutions alone, “but should include an allocation to the Universal Basic Education, transfers to TETFUND and refund from the Education Tax Pool Account to TETFUND etc.”

”I am aware that the aggregate education budget in all the 36 states of the federation and that of the federal government, combined with the internally generated revenues of the educational institutions themselves are also a subject that requires the attention of critics of government funding of education,” he added.

Sex-for-grade in school

The President also raised concerns about the menace of sorting or cash for marks/grades, sex for marks, sex for grade alterations, and examination malpractice, in various institutions in the country.

He commended the ICPC for investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment as an abuse of power in our educational institutions. He said ”I approve and encourage them to continue to do so.

”Sexual harassment has assumed an alarming proportion. Other forms of corruption include pay-roll padding or ghost workers, lecturers taking up full-time appointments in more than one academic institution, including private institutions, lecturers writing seminar papers, projects and dissertations for students for a fee, and admission racketeering, to mention only the most glaring corrupt practices.

Last month, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ICPC is investigating over 15 cases of sexual harassment.

ICPC probes

In his remarks, the ICPC chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, reiterated the commitment of the commission to strengthening the Anti-corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit (ACTU) across MDAs.

According to him, the ICPC launched several undercover operations last year across the nation on corruption in university admissions procedures, which resulted in the breaking of syndicates and the arrest of their leaders in charge of undermining IJMB and JUPEB.

The anti-graft boss noted that investigations into special funds like TETFUND and UBEC intended to boost educational delivery continue to unearth fraud, procurement standards violations, and compromises of statutory duties.

Additionally, he said a System Study and Review on SUBEB in six states for 2019-2020 revealed that the intention of UBE law to support states to improve basic education is frustrated by a lack of commitment by state governments in not providing matching grants amongst other defaults.

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Attahiru Jega, said the education sector is continuously being perforated by the incidences and consequences of corruption.

Mr Jega, a professor in the Department of Political Science, said there are two broad dimensions of corruption in the education sector, each, of course, with wider ramifications and consequences.

”First, is the phenomenon of corruption within the education sector; its nature, type, dimensions, extent, magnitude and consequences. Second is the way and manner by which corruption in the wider public sector impacts upon and affects the education sector.”

He said the problems plaguing education are reflective of “a crisis” in the sector.

”Specifically, people focus on: poor funding, resulting in poor infrastructure and facilities; poor conditions of service and poor working environment; inadequacy of teaching staff, classrooms and laboratories; and poor quality of teachers. All of these dimensions of the ‘crisis’ in the education sector are further complicated and intensified by persistent and pervasive corruption,” he said.