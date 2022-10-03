The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has removed its outspoken priest, Ejike Mbaka, as the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu.

Mr Mbaka, who conceived the ministry, has been its spiritual director for several years.

His removal comes days after the church leadership lifted a three-month-old ban o the ministry.

The Catholic Bishop of the diocese, Callistus Onaga, had on 18 June, banned church Catholic members from attending activities at the ministry.

The ban followed scathing remarks against Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by Mr Mbaka.

Mr Mbaka, during his weekly service in June, said Mr Obi would not be president of Nigeria in 2023 because he is a stingy man.

He said unless Mr Obi returned to his Adoration Ministry to apologise for refusing to donate to the ministry when he was asked to do so, his ambition to become president of Nigeria would be fruitless.

Many Nigerians, including the diocese, criticised him over his comment on Mr Obi.

The cleric later apologised to the former governor and his supporters saying that his intent was not to malign the LP candidate.

Following the lifting of the ban, Mr Mbaka held a service at the ministry on Sunday amidst cheers by his followers.

The worshippers were, however, shocked when the cleric announced that he had been removed as the spiritual director of the ministry by the Catholic bishop, Mr Onaga, according to a report by Vanguard newspaper.

He subsequently introduced Anthony Amadi, another Catholic priest, as the new spiritual director of the ministry.

Mr Mbaka said he had been directed to “proceed to a monastery” as part of the disciplinary measures against him by the church.

“So, while I proceed to the monastery to continue with the remaining disciplinary exercises, as directed. I wouldn’t know how long; but the church has appointed Fr Anthony Amadi, one of us, to be overseeing all affairs of the ministry, to be assisted by other priests, pending my return, by the grace of God,” Mr Mbaka said.

The cleric also announced that the ministry had not fully reopened, explaining that some programmes including a weekly Friday all-night adoration remained suspended till further notice.

New director attacked

Mr Amadi, the new spiritual director, was present during the Sunday service at the ministry to mark the “partial” reopening of the ministry.

He was said to have escaped being lynched by angry worshipers after Mr Mbaka announced him as the new spiritual director of the ministry.

The mob reportedly attacked the new spiritual director before some local security guards of the ministry rescued and guided him to the priests’ lodge.

A video clip which captured some of the worshippers protesting Mr Mbaka’s removal has gone viral on Facebook.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the protesting worshippers stormed Mr Mbaka’s residence and expressed their dissatisfaction with his removal.

“We say no,” “we no go gree,” they chanted, as they assembled at the cleric’s residence.

Mr Mbaka was seen standing in a corridor upstairs and observing the protesting worshippers. He appeared rather overwhelmed.

He was seen waving his hands, apparently to calm the angry worshippers. But they continued with the protest.

The Director of Communication of the diocese, Benjamin Achi, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comments from him on Mr Mbaka’s removal from the ministry.