The Nigerian government on Sunday announced it is set to reopen the Trans Niger Pipeline, the nation’s major liquid hydrocarbon delivery channel, which has been under force majeure for over six months.

The Group General Manager of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti, said this on on Sunday.

The Trans-Niger Pipeline, a major pipeline capable of transporting about 180,000 barrels of crude per day to the Bonny Export Terminal, stopped transporting the product since mid-June due to theft, its operator, Shell, said.

The pipeline, according to Shell, is part of the gas liquids evacuation infrastructure, critical for continued domestic power generation and liquefied gas exports.

Mr Wunti said in efforts toward reopening the pipeline, the NAPIMS leadership under the general manager of Joint Venture operations, Zakariya Budawara, had spent the last one week with Bodo community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State where the pipeline is situated.

He said the visit was of monumental significance as it provided them with the opportunity to reconnect with the people of the Bodo Community.

“Our presence today is part of NAPIMS efforts towards reopening the nation’s major liquid hydrocarbon delivery atrium, the Trans Niger Pipeline, critical infrastructure in the crude oil export, which has been under force majeure for over six months,” Mr Wunti said.

He said the visit was part of the company’s continuous journey to re-strengthen its trust with one of the communities where NAPIMS and its partners are conducting business.

“It is also a demonstration of NNPC’s strong commitments to its core values, integrity, excellence, and sustainability,” he said.

During their stay, Mr Wunti said they gathered a deeper understanding of the challenges of the people of Bodo.

He said the Bodo people demonstrated their traditional hospitality and commitment towards ensuring the security of national hydrocarbon infrastructure in their domain.

“As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, NNPCL under the leadership of the Group CEO, Mallam Mele Kyari has continued to work with its host communities towards improving the quality of life, creating business, employment and capacity development among others.

“In line with the focus of the NNPC management, we will continue to do all we can to better the lives of Bodo and the entire Ogoni people. This is a new dawn,” Mr Wunti said.