The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has showed off his “youthfulness” in a short video posted on Twitter by his supporters.
In the 43 seconds video, the 75-year old Adamawa-born politician was seen dancing alone in smart attires, ostensibly to demonstrate that he was still a youth at heart.
The video was shared by one of Atiku’s supporters, Reno Omokri, through @renoomokri. It bore the caption “Breaking: Watch @atiku Dance for Nigeria!”
Breaking: Watch @Atiku Dance For Nigeria!#PresidentAtiku #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/5cTuSk12F7
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 2, 2022
The same video was shared by a spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, @_dinomelaye with the title “Atiku is one of us.”
Atiku wore two types of attires in the dancing video. The first was a trouser and a T-shirt while the other was a flowing robe (agbada or babaringa).
ALSO READ: PT State of the Race: Obidients dominate as Tinubu, Atiku face domestic problems
The post attracted varied responses from twitter users:
@Henridosky replied to Dino Melaye, saying, “Hmmm, Politicians can go to any length just to get votes. The whole unifier don turn dancer.”
@Amyluv90867318 responded to Atiku’s dance by saying, “I don’t blame you; Nigerians are suffering and he is dancing . @atiku shame on you.
@Sanilsa06015235 tweeted, “The unifier all the way….Insha Allah”.
